Guwahati: An IPS officer has been accused of physically assaulting an Assam Police home guard in Bokhakhat of Golaghat.

As per reports, the IPS officer is the SDPO of Bokhakhat namely, Renukuntla Sheetal Kumar.

The victim who is a home guard, identified as Raju Taid speaking to the media claimed that he was on gate duty at the SDPO and on Sunday he had a delay in opening the gate.

He did not reveal why he had a delay in opening the gate but claimed that the IPS officer assaulted him because of the delay.

He alleged that after the incident, Sheetal Kumar called him to the office and assaulted him with a paperweight.

On Monday, Taid’s family members rushed to the SDPO office demanding justice and strict actions against Sheetal Kumar.

Locals held a protest against the officer and demanded DPG GP Singh to take strict action against the officer.

Taid’s mother told the media that they were not even informed about the assault and that her son was being taken to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.