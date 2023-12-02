Guwahati: A huge amount of heroin worth Rs 2 crore was seized in Assam’s Golaghat district on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, a vehicle intercepted in Chungajan yielded a staggering 1.16 kg of heroin packed in 90 soap boxes.
Also Read: Assam: After 14 years in jail, Mohet Hojai joins BJP
Following the seizure the police arrested one person for drug trafficking.
The accused was identified as Md Amin Ali.
Also Read: Assam: Timber poacher arrested in Lekhapani
The police said that the said drug is estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore.
The origin of the drug is now being investigated by the police.