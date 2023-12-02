Guwahati: A huge amount of heroin worth Rs 2 crore was seized in Assam’s Golaghat district on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a vehicle intercepted in Chungajan yielded a staggering 1.16 kg of heroin packed in 90 soap boxes.

Following the seizure the police arrested one person for drug trafficking.

The accused was identified as Md Amin Ali.

The police said that the said drug is estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore.

The origin of the drug is now being investigated by the police.