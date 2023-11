GUWAHATI: Senior ULFA-I leader Bubul Handique alias “Major Golap Axom” has died at the outfit’s camp in an undisclosed location in Myanmar.

Bubul Handique alias “Major Golap Axom”, a senior member of the ULFA-I died, on Thursday (November 23) at 2:58 pm.

This was confirmed by “commander-in-chief” of ULFA-I Paresh Baruah via a statement.

He was suffering from cardiovascular-related ailments.

Bubul Handique alias “Major Golap Axom” hailed from Bhalukoni village in Charaideo district of Assam.

He joined the banned militant outfit from Assam in 1998.

ULFA-I declared Bubul Handique alias “Major Golap Axom” as an “Immortal Martyr”.