Guwahati: Dr Pranavjyoti Deka, a prominent short story writer, novelist, researcher, dictionary writer and professor from Assam won the 2023 Sahitya Akademi Award for his contribution to Assamese literature.

The Sahitya Akademi Awards were announced on Wednesday.

The award went to Dr Pranavjyoti Deka for his book ‘Srestha Golpo’ in Assamese.

The collection of short stories was published by Pranabjyoti Deka in 2021.

Dr Pranavjyoti Deka was born on July 21, 1939, in Kolkata.

His father was the first Assamese judge, Haliram Deka.

He completed his higher education at Cotton College and Banaras Hindu University.

He received his Master’s degree in Geology from Banaras Hindu University in 1961 and later his Doctorate in Economic Geology from Leningrad School of Mines.

He joined the Department of Geology, Gauhati University as a professor in 1966.