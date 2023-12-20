Guwahati: Assam Deputy Speaker Numal Momin unleashed a verbal barrage against the INDIA bloc, an alliance of opposition parties, accusing them of seeking power solely for personal gain through corrupt practices.

He contrasted the alliance’s alleged motives with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) commitment to development for all under the “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” banner.

Momin’s tirade centered around several key points. He pointed to the recent seizure of crores of rupees from Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu by the Enforcement Directorate as a stark example of the rampant corruption within the INDIA bloc.

He further dismissed the alliance as a hodgepodge of disparate ideologies united only by their shared ambition to unseat Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lacking any unifying vision or concrete goals.

Predicting the alliance’s imminent demise, Momin asserted that the INDIA bloc would implode during seat-sharing negotiations, with larger parties refusing to accommodate the demands of smaller ones.

He expressed confidence that the Congress, due to their negative campaigning and disrespect for democratic institutions, would witness a dramatic decline in their Lok Sabha seats, falling below 40 in the upcoming elections.

Momin also showered praise upon Modi’s leadership, crediting him with propelling India’s economy to the 5th position globally from its previous 10th position.

He hailed Modi’s direct benefit transfer schemes and focus on the welfare of the underprivileged as key factors behind his immense popularity among the Indian masses.

Momin further condemned Rahul Gandhi’s act of recording Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, terming it shameful and unbecoming of a parliamentarian.

He accused the Congress of fearing open debate and resorting to tactics that mocked the very foundations of democracy.