Guwahati: The Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Numal Momon is reportedly stranded on a boat on the Brahmaputra River in Majuli, Assam on Thursday evening.

As per reports, Momin along with several other party workers is stuck near Ahotoguri Sapori in Majuli.

The boat/ferry in which he was in got stuck in the silt on the river bed.

The BJP leader and Deputy Speaker was stuck on the river for nearly two hours.

Attempts to rescue Momin along with other people continued for nearly an hour.

Momin speaking on the incident said, “Our team on a boat was stuck in River Brahmaputra due to shallow water level.”

“After locals helped in rescuing us, we were able to restart our journey after an hour”, he added.