Guwahati in Assam is one of the most popular cities in India located in the beautiful part of the North-East.

The mighty perennial river, the Brahmaputra, passes through the iconic city. Guwahati also has the Nilachal Hill, Basishtha Ashram and Umananda which portray the pristine beauty of the place. The famous Maa Kamakhya temple located on the top of Nilachal Hill is not only a spiritual place but a scenic place to visit.

Further, many iconic temples, churches, mosques, gurudwaras, and Jain temples are located in the city and its vicinity, which bear testimony to the historical importance of the place.

The prestigious Cotton College (established in 1901), presently Cotton University located at the heart of Guwahati, is one of the most famous educational institutions in the country.

Many stalwarts belonged to the city as well. For the benefit of readers, a few names may be presented here- Nabakanta Barua, poet and academician; Dipankar Bhattacharjee, Indian badminton player and Olympian; Barsha Rani Bishaya, Assamese film actor; Gaurav Bora, Footballer; Ashmita Chaliha, Indian badminton player; Zubeen Garg, singer, songwriter, lyricist, and actor; Shrinjan Rajkumar Gohain, Indian chess player; Arnab Goswami, journalist; Mamoni Raisom Goswami, novelist, and academician; Bhabendra Nath Saikia, novelist, short story writer, and film director; Himanta Biswa Sarma, present Chief Minister of Assam and many others.

Even the author (Shankar Chatterjee) was born in Guwahati and represented the Assam State Junior National hockey team in college days after completing his PhD from Gauhati University under the guidance of Prof Srinath Baruah, former VC, worked as a Professor in an organization of the Government of India in Hyderabad and settled in Hyderabad.

He (Chatterjee) visited many countries as a resource person invited by them.

Anyway, recently, a youth of Guwahati, Jiban Mazumder, born on May 19, 1983, has achieved great laurels as he has been selected to visit Jordan to represent India as his photography was awarded the Silver Medal in the International Art Competition conducted by Janaritta Armooti Gallery and Indian Embassy, Jordan in November 2023.

Photography is his passion, which he initiated in 2016. His schooling, college (graduation commerce stream), and online completed master’s degrees in Sociology and commerce. He worked in some schools in Guwahati as a teacher.

Presently, he started a cloud kitchen and partnership business doing event management.

Mazumder informed that while doing his B.Ed, one of his teachers, Tridip Sarma introduced him to a national level competition organised by Praffulla Dahanukar Art Foundation, Mumbai and from that period his journey started as he received many awards, inter alia of which are:

Gold Medal, North East Zone in Photography Competition organized by Prafulla Dahanukar Art Foundation in 2016 Bronze Medal, North East Zone in Photography Competition organized by Prafulla Dahanukar Art Foundation in 2017 Won First Prize in a Photography competition organized by The Story Mug in 2021 Second Prize in a Photography Competition organized by Lets Ride in 2021 Second Prize in Photography Competition organized by AKM Kala Sangh, Punjab in 2022 Gold Achievement Award in Photography competition organized by Dream Paintbrush in 2022 Indian Icon Award 2022 by India Records for photography and social work Awarded with Social Change Maker by Indian Awaz Foundation in 2022 Bronze Medal in National Photography Online Exhibition & Competition by Manikarnika Art Gallery, Jhansi in April 2022 Tagore Award in photography by Dream Paintbrush in May 2022 Bharatiya Kala Ratna Art Excellence Award by Ajanta Ellora International Art Gallery in June 2022 Bharatiya Kala Ratna Art Achievers Award by Ajanta Ellora International Art Gallery in December 2022 Platinum Award by Lalit Kala Kendra, Assam in International Photography Contest, February 2023 Gold Medal in a national-level Photography competition conducted by Creative Hut in September 2023

Wishing the bright person more and more laurels in his life. According to him, he captures through his mobile camera photos as he does not have a DSLR camera.