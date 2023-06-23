Guwahati: Assam’s literary community celebrated as four talented writers were honoured with prestigious Sahitya Akademi Awards in various categories.

The award recognises exceptional contributions to literature.

Rothindranath Goswami, known for his remarkable work in children’s literature, was bestowed with the esteemed Bal Sahitya Award. His imaginative storytelling and captivating narratives have earned him recognition and widespread appreciation among young readers.

Jintu Gitartha, a promising writer, received the coveted Yuva Sahitya Akademi Award for his outstanding contributions to youth literature.

The Yuva Sahitya Akademi Award in the Bodo language was conferred upon Mainaosri Daimary.

Adding to the accolades, Pratima Nandi Narzary was honoured with the Bal Sahitya Akademi Award for her exceptional work in children’s literature.

Narzary’s stories have enchanted young readers, fostering a love for reading and imagination.

The Sahitya Akademi Awards hold immense significance in the literary realm, serving as a platform to acknowledge and encourage talented writers across various languages and genres.