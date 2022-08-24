GUWAHATI: The names of awardees for the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2022 were announced on Wednesday (August 24).

Among the awardees of the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2022 is a Northeast Now journalist.

Northeast Now journalist and promising young writer Pradyumna Kumar Gogoi has been conferred the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2022.

Pradyumna Kumar Gogoi has been recognised for his book Choki Aru Anyanya Galpa (short stories).

For the same book, Gogoi had also received the Munin Borkotoky Sahitya Award in 2021.

The Munin Barkotoki Memorial Trust, while giving away the award, had termed Pradyumna Kumar Gogoi, as a “promising young story writer of Assamese language”.

Pradymna Kumar Gogoi hails from Doigrung in Golaghat district of Assam.

ABOUT SAHIITYA AKADEMI:

The Sahitya Akademi was formally inaugurated by the Government of India on 12 March 1954.

The Government of India Resolution, which set forth the constitution of the Akademi, described it as a national organisation to work actively for the development of Indian letters and to set high literary standards, to foster and co-ordinate literary activities in all the Indian languages and to promote through them all the cultural unity of the country.

Though set up by the Government, the Akademi functions as an autonomous organisation. It was registered as a society on 7 January 1956, under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.

Sahitya Akademi, India’s National Academy of Letters, is the central institution for literary dialogue, publication and promotion in the country and the only institution that undertakes literary activities in 24 Indian languages, including English.