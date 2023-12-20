New Delhi: The opposition bloc in India, known as “INDIA,” is considering three political “heavyweights” namely Nitish Kumar, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Arvind Kejriwal to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi in the upcoming elections.

Varanasi has been a stronghold for the BJP since 1991, with Modi himself winning from there in 2014 and 2019.

The Congress last held the seat in 1984, making it a seemingly impossible task for the opposition to win it from the Prime Minister.

As per reports, Nitish Kumar, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader is among the top potential candidates.

He has been a vocal critic of the BJP and was even discussed as a possible PM candidate in the past.

Notably, posters supporting his PM candidature surfaced in Patna before the INDIA meeting, although the JDU denied any involvement.

Another name in the mix is Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary.

Although she has never contested an election, speculation about her Varanasi debut has been swirling for years.

In 2019, the buzz was particularly strong, though the Congress ultimately fielded another candidate who lost by a significant margin.

This time, her name was reportedly proposed by Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister.

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader, is also being considered.

He challenged Modi in Varanasi in 2014 and came second, although with a significantly lower vote share.

Whoever takes on the Prime Minister faces a monumental challenge.

The BJP recently got landslide victories in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

Both times, the party relied heavily on Modi’s popularity, demonstrating the “Modi factor” remains a potent force ahead of the next election.

The INDIA bloc still is reportedly grappling with internal disagreements on seat-sharing.