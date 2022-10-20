Guwahati: The Assam government has scrapped “disturbed areas” under the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from West Karbi Anglong district from October 1.

The government, however, retained the AFSPA in eight other districts bordering Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and one sub-division bordering Manipur for six more months.

“Whereas, a review of the law and order and security scenario in Assam in the recent past indicates that the situation has considerably improved in West Karbi Anglong district of the state”

“…in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958…the Governor of Assam is pleased to withdraw the declaration of -Disturbed Area w.e.f. 01.10.2022 from West Karbi Anglong district of Assam,” stated the order of Assam Governor.

The eight districts of Assam where AFSPA will remain effective are Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao and one sub-division, Lakhipur, of Cachar district.

On April 1 this year, Centre completely removed AFSPA from 23 districts and partially removed from one district of Assam.

Assam was declared as disturbed area on November 27, 1990 when the entire state was brought under AFSPA.

Since then it has been extended time to time.