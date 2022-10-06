KOHIMA: The Congress, on Thursday, has slammed the central government over extension of “disturbed area” tag under armed forces special powers act (AFSPA) in parts of Nagaland.

The fresh extension of the AFSPA for six months in Nagaland came into effect from October 1.

“AFSPA will be extended for six months beginning October 1 in nine districts – Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren, and Zunheboto – and 16 police stations in four other districts – Kohima, Mokokchung, Longleng and Wokha – of Nagaland,” a notification read.

Hitting out at the central government over extension of AFSPA in several parts of Nagaland, state Congress chief K Therie said that extension of AFSPA in parts of Nagaland was not required.

The Nagaland Congress president said that AFSPA extension in Nagaland was not required as the government is under ceasefire with all Naga political groups and talks are also underway to resolve the vexed Naga political issue.

Terming the extension of AFSPA in parts of Nagaland as a “meaningless provocation”, Nagaland Congress chief K Therie said: “They (the Central government and Naga negotiators) should settle the Naga issue and not keep the solution in cold storage.”

The union government has been holding two separate parleys with the NSCN-IM since 1997 and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) comprising seven organisations since 2017.

The Centre signed a framework agreement with the NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015, and also entered into an “agreed position” with NNPGs in December 2017.