Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the government is trying to strengthen internal security so that there is no need for Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the region.

Shah said the AFSPA has been already withdrawn from 80 per cent areas of Northeast.

Amit Shah also inaugurated party’s grand state headquarters along with National President JP Nadda.

“Immensely happy to share that @BJP4Assam karyakartas are getting this state-of-art party office in Guwahati named after Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” Shah mentioned.

Speaking on the flood situation in the state, Amit Shah while addressing a rally said, “Give us five more years, flood in Assam will be history.”

Attacking the grand-old party, Amit Shah said, “Congress had made this beautiful N-East, the land of violence, anarchy and strikes. PM Modi brought it back on the path of peace & progress.”

After facing countless difficulties, the BJP karyakartas with their sacrifice and hard work sowed the seed of BJP’s growth in the Northeast. Today, that seed has become a huge tree under the leadership of PM Modi, he said.

Reiterating PM @narendramodi’s resolve of a Drug-Free India, today will chair a meeting with the CMs & DGs of all North-eastern states to review issues related to drug trafficking, Shah further said.