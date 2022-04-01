The central government has issued a notification in regards to “disturbed areas” in Nagaland, where purview of AFSPA has been extended.

The development comes just a day after the Centre announced reducing “disturbed areas” under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur.

According to the fresh notification, the purview of AFSPA will now be limited to nine districts and few other areas in Nagaland, instead of the entire state.

The purview of AFSPA in Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, Peren and Zunheboto districts of Nagaland have been extended for another six months.

The extension of AFSPA in these nine districts and few other areas in the state has come into effect from Friday (April 1) and end on September 30.

On the other hand, the Centre has extended the purview of AFSPA in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts and areas under Namsai and Mahadevpur police stations in Namsai district, bordering Assam, are declared as “disturbed area” under section 3 of AFSPA, the ministry of home affairs informed.

The “disturbed areas” tags in these three districts of Arunachal Pradesh came into effect on April 1 and will continue till September 30, unless withdrawn earlier.

Notably, The central government, on Thursday, announced its decision to reduce “disturbed areas” under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur.

“In a significant step, GoI under the decisive leadership of PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji has decided to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades,” union home minister Amit Shah tweeted.

Amit Shah further informed that reduction in “disturbed areas” under AFSPA is a result of improved security situation.

“Reduction in areas under AFSPA is a result of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development due to the consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in North East by PM @narendramodi government,” Amit Shah added.

He added: “Our North-Eastern region, which was neglected for decades is now witnessing a new era of peace, prosperity and unprecedented development. I congratulate the people of North East on this momentous occasion.”