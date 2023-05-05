GUWAHATI: Heralding a new era of inclusive growth and progress in the Karbi hills, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday at a ceremony held at Diphu, laid the foundation stones for as many as 46 projects under Public Works Department (PWD), Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department and Health & Family Welfare Departments, among others, totaling approximately Rs 2,500 crore.

Addressing the event, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said the laying of foundation stones are aimed at fulfilling the promises made by him during the campaigning for last year’s elections to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

The numerous road protects, including the improvement and upgradation of the 75 km long road connecting Hamren with Howraghat at a cost of Rs 922 crore, construction of a new Deputy Commissioner’s office complex at a cost of Rs 26 crore, to name a few, would prove decisive in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the residents of Karbi Anglong, Assam Chief Minister stated.

Speaking about the project for construction of as many as 130 model anganwadi centres at an aggregate cost of 300 crore and the Rs 895 crore allotted for Jal Jeevan Mission, Dr Sarma said these projects manifest the commitments of the current dispensations in the State and at the Centre towards uplift of the residents of Karbi Hills.

In the coming days, beneficiaries of Orunodoi scheme would be paid a sum of Rs 1400 per month, he added.

He also spoke about social sector schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and appealed to the members of the general public to make efficient of the facilities being provided by the government.

Assam Chief Minister also lauded the role of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Tuliram Ronghang for the unprecedented level of development being witnessed recently.

Later in the day, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma attended as chief guest the 50th Annual General Meeting of the Central Executive Committee of the Karbi Students’ Association held at Dillai near Diphu.

The Chief Minister praised the Karbi Students’ Association for its role in the socio-economic uplift of the Karbi society.

He also appealed to the members of the civil society organizations to work towards socio-economic uplift of the Karbi society.

Ministers Ajanta Neog, Jayanta Mallabaruah, Jogen Mohan, political secretary to Chief Minister Pabitra Margherita, MP Horen Sing Bey, Chief Executive of KAAC Tuliram Ronghang, Deputy Speaker, Assam legislative Assembly Dr Numal Momin, among others, accompanied the Chief Minister.

