GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has exuded confidence that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of India for a third consecutive term post the 2024 general elections.

The Assam chief minister said that the BJP is the only prominent party in India and Narendra Modi is the only worthy candidate for the post of Prime Minister.

“Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister again,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma while briefing the media in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Assam chief minister also reacted to the statement of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who said that he considers the RSS and the BJP as his ‘guru’.

Also read: Modi to launch world’s longest river cruise from Varanasi to Assam on Jan 13

Reacting to this, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that if Rahul Gandhi feels that way, should visit the RSS headquarters in Nagpur and offer ‘gurudakshina’.

“I want them (BJP) to attack us aggressively, this will help the Congress party understand its ideology. I consider them (BJP) as my guru,” Rahul Gandhi had said.