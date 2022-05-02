Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that the BJP government in the state is committed to serve the people.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made this statement during his visit to Sivasagar on Monday.

“We are commitment to serve the people of Assam,” said CM Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking to the media.

The Assam chief minister also reiterated the developmental plans of the state government.

“A super specialty hospital of the Guwahati Medical College will be inaugurated. National Foreign Science University will also be inaugurated in Guwahati,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Notably, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government will complete one year in office on May 10.

Union home minister Amit Shah will attend an event organised by the Assam government to mark the occasion of completion of one year in office on May 10.

During the event, Amit Shah will launch a slew of projects, including a 300-beded super-speciality hospital under Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

Amit Shah will arrive in Assam on May 9 on a two-day tour.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also informed that from May 10 the state ministers will visit all the districts in the state for take stock of development and initiate other programmes.

“From May 10 till June 10, all ministers and me will travel across the length and breadth of the state and commence works in schools, hospitals, stadiums and universities,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.