Udalguri: In a distressing incident, another lifeless body of an elephant calf was discovered in a drain on Tuesday morning in the Udalguri district located within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam.

The carcass as per reports, was recovered from a drain situated at Orangajuli tea estate in the Khoirabari block of the district.

Forest officials have been notified and are expected to arrive at the scene to investigate the cause of the calf’s untimely demise.

What has further intensified the scene is the presence of a large herd of elephants surrounding the deceased calf.

These elephants refuse to leave, demonstrating a sense of mourning and grief over the loss of their young companion.

This is the third elephant death in the district within a span of just 10 days, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced conservation efforts and measures to prevent such tragic occurrences.