Guwahati: An elephant calf lost its life after falling into a well in the Udalguri district of Assam, located within the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

The incident occurred on Thursday morning when the calf, accompanied by its herd, ventured out of the forest in search of sustenance.

On their return, the calf encountered a well and attempted to quench its thirst, only to slip and plunge into its depths.

The incident took place near the Badlapara tea estate, leaving locals discovering the carcass several hours later.

Immediately forest officials were informed and they reached the spot to a stock of the situation.

This is the second occurrence of its kind within a mere 24-hour span in the same vicinity.

On Wednesday morning, another elephant calf met a similar fate, succumbing to its injuries after tumbling into a well while attempting to drink water.