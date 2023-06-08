Guwahati: On Thursday, a class 11 student lost her life after being run over by a school bus near the Rajdhani Masjid intersection in Guwahati, Assam.

The victim, identified as Priya Kumari, was commuting to her school in Hatigaon on a scooter along with her sister.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that the bus (AS01PC7411) approached from behind and collided with the scooter, causing both occupants to fall onto the road.

Unfortunately, Priya Kumari succumbed to her injuries immediately, before any assistance could be rendered.

Shockingly, instead of stopping and attending to the accident, the bus driver attempted to flee from the scene.

Local residents expressed their outrage, attributing the accident to the bus’s high speed and also highlighting the presence of dug-up pathways in the area as a contributing factor.

They criticized the local traffic police officials for their alleged inefficiency, emphasizing that the accident occurred just a few hundred meters away from the Dispur Police Station and the Assam Legislative Assembly campus.

While the bus belonging to the private school fled the spot, it was later impounded by the Basistha Police.

The driver, Bipul Boro has also been arrested and legal proceedings have begun.