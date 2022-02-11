Guwahati: The Dispur Police has arrested a person for allegedly trading fake gold to one in Guwahati.

As per police sources, the suspected person has been identified as Faridul Islam of Naoboicha in the Lakhimpur district.

He had come to Guwahati to sell a block of counterfeit gold to a person in Dispur.

As per the client, they fixed the deal for the counterfeit gold for Rs 40000 and two mobile handsets.

Also Read: Assam: App developer arrested for streaming unauthorized sports content

On closing the deal, the client found out that the gold was fake and then he along with a friend rushed to the police.

The police based on the complaint tracked down the suspected person new commercial complex in the Dispur area.

The client, Azizur Rahman claimed that he had nothing to do with the illegal trade but he was a genuine buyer who was interested in buying gold.

Also Read: Assam: Tata group to ‘upgrade’ polytechnics, ITIs in state

One more person in the case is currently on the run.