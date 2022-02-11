Guwahati: The Hajo Police have arrested an app developer who allegedly hacked into Star India Pvt Ltd and developed two streaming applications using its content.

As per reports, the youth belonging to Hajo Town was identified as Aminur Rahman who was arrested on Friday morning based on a complaint by Star TV.

As per the police, Aminur is an app developer who allegedly hacked and started streaming sports content belonging to Star on two apps he had developed on his own.

He was given multiple warnings by the company about the illegal and unauthorized streaming but he kept on with the actions because he was making “good money” from it.

After he failed to comply with the warning of the company, they reached the police and he was finally arrested on Friday.

The police after following his arrest, seized a laptop, three phones and a device that may have been used to set up applications for mobile devices.

An investigation is being undertaken to track how he operates.