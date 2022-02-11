A 35-year-old man from Assam has been sentenced to a 20-year rigorous imprisonment by a court in Arunachal Pradesh for repeatedly raping his stepdaughter.

The sentence was served by a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offence) court in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The convict – Bhawani Chetry, a native of Assam’s Biswanath district was also imposed a fine of Rs 5000 by the court.

Chetry raped his 14-year-old stepdaughter thrice between March 2020 and April 2021.

The victim was raped in three different locations at Kelengteng village in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

Chetry had also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she revealed her ordeal before her mother.

However, the victim informed her friends who in turn informed the residential school authorities about it.

Based on the victim’s complaint, Bhawani Chetry – the convict – was arrested in April last year.