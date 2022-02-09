Guwahati: Controversial MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed following the inquiry report on the Nagaon Kirtti Kamal Bora shooting case, demanded the government to suspend and arrest Nagaon Superintendent of Police, Anand Mishra.

Speaking to the media, Sherman Ali said, “When I was in jail for two months, I met many prisoners who were shot by the police in fake encounters.”

He added, “They told me that they were taken to locations where they were forced to run and if they didn’t, the police would shoot them from a short-range. It seems to me that 99 per cent of the encounters are fake ones.”

He added that in a democracy, police cannot decide everything and just by shooting a person, one cannot be pronounced guilty.

He said it was for the judiciary to decide who is guilty. “Shooting a person who is still accused is not an option”, he added.

The legislator then stated that the report by the Additional Chief Secretary proves the fake encounter where Kirtti was shot by the police and how the SP tried to frame him in a fake case.

“The government should suspend and arrest Anand Mishra immediately”, he added.

Sherman further stated that if the inquiry would have not been done, maybe Anand Mishra’s truth about the fake encounters would have remained a secret.