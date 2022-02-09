Guwahati: An assistant professor of the Furkating College in Golaghat district was killed in a road accident on Tuesday night.

A police official informed that the person was killed in a head-on collision with his car and a truck near the Sinigijan bridge.

As per the police, he was identified as Ankur Saikia, an assistant professor of the Furkating College.

Also Read: Assam: All 2051 families from Garukhuti eviction drive will be relocated to Dalgaon LAC

He is a resident of Nagabat in the Jorhat district.

The driver of the truck fled from the spot after the accident but the police have initiated steps to apprehend the driver who might have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Also Read: Nagaon police firing: Assam govt orders suspension of SI Pradip Bania

The police added that after they were informed about the accident they reached the spot within a few minutes and took Saikia to a hospital but he was declared brought dead by the doctors.