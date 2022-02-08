GUWAHATI: Based on the recommendations of the one-man enquiry commission probing the incident of police firing on a former student leader in central Assam’s Nagaon district, the state home department has directed the DGP to immediately suspend a sub-inspector.

The government also directed the DGP to transfer all members of the Anti-Narcotic Squad, Nagaon other than SP out of Nagaon District immediately.

The Assam government has accepted the enquiry report submitted by a one-man enquiry commission headed by Paban Kr Barthakur, Additional Chief Secretary, Assam, said an official statement on Tuesday.

The Assam government on January 23 constituted the one-man-inquiry commission to probe the incident of firing by police personnel of Anti Narcotic Squad at Kacholukhowa Tiniali in Nagaon on January 22.

Kirti Kamal Bora, a former general secretary of the students’ union of Nagaon College, was injured in the police firing.

Based on the recommendations of the enquiry committee, state Home & Political Department has directed DGP to take a slew of measures regarding the firing incident, the statement read.

The home department has directed the DGP, Assam to take steps on disbanding the present form of Anti Narcotic Squad constituted by SP, Nagaon forthwith, it said.

The government has also directed to transfer of the two cases on the basis of FIR filed by ABSI Pradeep Bania and Nilkamal Bora to the CID.

Further, he is asked to conduct a departmental enquiry by a senior police officer regarding the role played by each and every police officer involved in the incident.

DGP, Assam has been directed to suspend Pradeep Bania, ABSI immediately and to transfer all members of the Anti-Narcotic Squad, Nagaon other than SP, Nagaon and ABSI Pradeep Bania out of Nagaon District immediately.

Moreover, the DGP, Assam is asked to ascertain the safety and security of witnesses of the case.

Police authority is also asked to take action for creating adequate awareness amongst the public against drug abuse and to ensure action as per law on all drug-related cases.

The DGP is also directed to communicate action taken report to the Home & Political Department at the earliest, the statement added.