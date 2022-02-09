Guwahati: In the latest development on the Dalgaon eviction issue, the government has announced that families who were evicted and are yet to be evicted from the Garukhuti project area will be relocated to Dalgaon LAC.

A statement by the Circle Office of Dalgaon revenue circle read, “Deputy Commissioner Darrang told that eviction was carried out at Garukhuti on 21 September & 23 September 2021. Some families are still there in the Garukhuti project area. Those who were evicted and yet to be evicted will be relocated to Dalgaon LAC.”

The statement added that all 2051 families who were encroaching government land of the Garukhuti Project Area will be shifted to Dalgaon Revenue Circle.

Also Read: Assam: Three apprehended with Royal Bengal tiger skin in Banderdewa

Out of which 633 families will be shifted in the first phase and the others in subsequent phases.

Out of 633 families, 423 families staying in Niz-Salmara(part) & No.1 Dhalpur(part) will be shifted initially and 210 families who have left the area voluntarily and living in the south bank of the stream of The Brahmaputra will be shifted immediately after 423 families.

All 2051 families will be shifted to 2051 bighas of land under Dalgaon Revenue Circle which is 1 bigha per family.

Also Read: Nagaon police firing: Assam govt orders suspension of SI Pradip Bania

A committee has also been formed to execute the process.

Their entire responsibility will be to relocate the families peacefully in pre-determined land.