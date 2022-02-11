The Tata group will ‘upgrade’ polytechnics and industrial training institutes (ITIs) in Assam into “tech hubs”.

The decision was taken in a meeting held between Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior officials of the Tata group.

“Thank Tata group for coming forward to transform Assam’s technical institutes into tech hubs with project – Transforming Engineering Academia to Industry 4.0,” said CM Sarma.

CM Sarma also informed that the Assam government would assist the Tata group to introduce state of the art curriculum in all technical institutes in the state.

There are a total of 75 technical institutes in Assam.

“Assam government will provide the required area and other support to introduce state-of-art curriculum in 75 technical institutes where over 9000 students can get trained simultaneously with latest engineering skills,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.