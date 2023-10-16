Guwahati: Anjan Nath’s murder in Koinadhora of Guwahati, Assam has taken a plot twist like a Bollywood crime thriller with his “wife/lover” along with her parents being arrested.

On October 12, a man named Anjan Nath was shot dead by assailants near the Koinadhora Police Point in Guwahati, Assam.

Initially, it was seen to be a mystery on the entire scene but the police cracking the case brought in some interesting facts.

On Sunday, leading with the investigation, the Crime Branch of the Guwahati Police arrested three persons who allegedly executed the murder.

Shortly after their arrest, the police arrested Gitashree Sinha who claims to be his wife while her parents deny it. Along with Gitashree, the police also arrested her parents, Arijit Sinha and Jharna Sinha.

Speaking on the arrests, a police source informed that the case has several angles including a relationship triangle.

While Anjan and Gitashree were in a relationship, their parents were against it for their own reasons.

Further of the three men arrested in the case, Gitashree was also reported to have been involved with Sourabh Goenka, a businessman.

On further investigation, it was found that Gitashree and her parents were involved in the incident.

They had reportedly planned the plot to murder the man together.

The source informed that Sourabh was given inputs about Anjan’s location that night by Gitashree as she was the only one who knew it.

It is suspected that Arijit Sinha was the mastermind behind the entire incident.

Her father did not approve of Anjan and Gitashree’s relationship and preferred that she marry Sourabh Goenka who was a settled businessman.

Sourabh Goenka with the help of Govinda Kumar and Arvinda Roy killed Anjan as per their alleged plan.

Anjan Nath was not financially strong and had some alcohol issues.

For this Gitashree’s family felt that Anjan was an obstruction in the marriage their divorced daughter and it then led to the killing of the man.

The other suspects identified as Sourabh Goenka, Govinda Kumar and Arvinda Roy were arrested on Saturday night.

A motorcycle that was reportedly used by the accused was also seized by the police.

The police said that the three suspected to be involved in the murder had bought the murder weapon, a pistol, from Bihar.

The police also seized seven mobile phones.

The victim, Anjan Nath was shot by unidentified persons in Koinadhora of Guwahati, Assam on Thursday evening and he succumbed to his injuries later at the hospital

The youth identified as Anjan Nath, a resident of the Latakata area reportedly passed away at the Metro Hospital.

The youth was allegedly shot in the chest.