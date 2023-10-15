Guwahati: A case of ragging at the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Tura campus in Meghalaya is being investigated by the police after the victim, a first-year Naga student from the Agri-Business Management department, lodged a complaint in Nagaland.

On October 8, a group of 5-6 seniors from the Arbella Hostel allegedly forced a student to strip completely for their entertainment.

They also allegedly recorded the incident on their mobile phones and threatened the student with dire consequences if he complained to anyone.

The incident left the student in tears and he left the hostel to return to his home in Nagaland.

The Naga Students’ Union lodged a complaint with the NEHU authorities, who launched an internal investigation.

However, they were unable to identify the perpetrators due to the victim’s absence from the premises of the institute.

The university has been accused of trying to hush up the matter, but campus in-charge Sujata Gurudev has said that they are leaving the investigation to the police as they were unable to determine the perpetrators of the incident.

A fact-finding team from the NEHU Shillong campus also visited the Tura campus to investigate the incident, but their findings have not yet been revealed.

The West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, Abraham T Sangma, has said that the police will now investigate the matter after the FIR was lodged in Nagaland.

“I have been sent an email copy of the FIR and we are going to investigate into the matter and ensure the incident is probed thoroughly. We will try and get to the bottom of this,” the SP said.