Kohima: Union Health and Family Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday that the Japanese language courses are being introduced in Assam Medical College to prepare medical professionals for service in Japan.

Similar plans are underway for Nagaland, said the minister while inaugurating the state’s first medical college, the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR).

“NIMSR is not just a medical college, it is also a research institute,” stated Mandaviya. “It would not only fulfill the purpose of imparting medical education but would also address the health issues of the Naga people.”

Acknowledging Nagaland’s vast development potential, Mandaviya highlighted the state’s abundant resources. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to focus on the development of the northeast region, particularly in healthcare, and recalled the five commitments, Panch Pran, made by the Prime Minister at the Red Fort.

Mandaviya emphasized that healthcare in India is not a business but a service to others. He cited India’s provision of Hydroxychloroquine to other countries during the COVID-19 pandemic as an example of the nation’s commitment to humanitarian service.

The Union Minister also highlighted the potential for medical tourism in Nagaland, where individuals can seek treatment while enjoying the region’s beauty.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed his gratitude to the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and others involved in establishing NIMSR. He hoped that the institute would prioritize patient well-being and satisfaction through patient-centered care.