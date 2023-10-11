Assam Career Assam Medical College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH).

Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Laboratory Technician for ICMR supported project “Development and Clinical Validation of a Multimodal Probe for Breast Cancer Margin Assessment” in the Department of Pathology.

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 12th pass in Science subject and DMLT with experience in Histopathology, Cytopathology, Haematology and Immunohistochemistry with one year experience and basic computer knowledge.

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 19th October 2023 from 11:00 AM onwards in Department of Pathology, Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for walk-in Interview along with their CV, necessary qualifications, experience certificate and recent three (3) copies of coloured Passport size Photograph

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here