Guwahati: Two suspected drug smugglers were arrested in Karbi Anglong of Assam on Thursday with a consignment of heroin worth Rs 4 crore.

As per reports, the consignment was seized during an operation in the Kakrajan area.

A team from the Barpathar Police Station intercepted a car based on suspicion.

As the car bearing registration number AS13F5257, was intercepted, the police team found nearly 726.05 grams of heroin in it.

The consignment was being taken to Golaghat from Dimapur in Nagaland.

The police said that on further verifying the facts, they found that the heroin (suspected) had a market value of over Rs 4 crore.

The two suspected smugglers, Sajid Khan and Iqbal Ahmed were immediately arrested.

A police source said that the persons are suspected to be involved in an interstate racket and are being interrogated.

They are also trying to trace the origin of the suspected drugs.