Guwahati: Two people were killed on the spot in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Assam’s Mangaldoi district on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the Jaberikuchi area, where two speeding motorcycles collided head-on, killing two people on the spot and injuring another.

The deceased have been identified as Ajay Biswas and Ainul Haque.

The injured person has been identified as Ramesh Biswa.

Ramesh has been referred to Guwahati for advanced treatment.

It may be mentioned that locals alleged that both motorcycles were speeding when the incident took place.

An investigation has also been initiated.