Guwahati: Unknown miscreants had set posters in the Aggyathuri area in Kamrup of Assam threatening Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

It was not known who had set the posters in the area but the Dadara Police reached the area took down the posters and started an investigation.

The posters written in Assamese read, “Himanta Biswa Sarma, your actions are harmful to Assam and you should stop all such actions immediately or else we will blow you up.”

The poster further had a sign of someone or some organisation named “Bhemse” in Assamese with an ending line read as “Iken Chelengi”.

The area where the posters were put up is around 10 kilometres from Guwahati’s Jalukbari area and falls under the Hajo constituency.

It was before the delimitation, a part of the Jalukbari constituency which Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma represents.

The police have begun an investigation into the matter and details are being sought from the locals.

The poster also had photographs of three people but no one knows who they were.

A local said no one knew how or when the posters were put up but there were around four to five put in the area.

Some people also said that someone might have put this up as a mischieve but the threat cannot be taken lightly as it threatens the Chief Minister of the state.