Guwahati: Several police officials including former Nagaon SP, Leena Doley were questioned at the Assam Secretariat in Guwahati by the one-man investigation committee led by Additional Chief Secretary Avinash Purushottam Das Joshi in connection with the 2022 Batadrava Police Station arson and custodial death case.

Leena Doley who is currently the superintendent of police in Hailakandi is among 17 officials summoned by the committee.

They were ordered to be present before the one-man committee by the Department of Home and Political Affairs of the state government.

Of the seventeen officials, are SP, Addl Sp and DSP ranked officials while others are SI and ASI ranked officials.

After Doley, Addl SPs Dhruba Bora and Nirupam Hazarika were also summoned.

It may be mentioned that in May 2022 an irate mob in Nagaon’s Batadrava vandalized and set the Batadrava Police Station on fire accusing the police of “murdering” a person.

Reports at that time claimed that the officials of the Batadrava Police Station detained a fish trader of the Salnabari area in Batadrava and demanded a bribe of Rs 10 thousand and a “duck”.

However, the family alleged that as they were only able to afford the duck, the police assaulted the detained person identified as Safikul Islam and killed him in custody.

The family accused the police of intentionally murdering the person for denying them a bribe.

The family claimed Safikul was detained by the police on Friday while he was out to sell fish for no reason.

However, later when they went to check on Safikul, the family was told that he was in the hospital as his health deteriorated last night.

The family said that when they went to the hospital, they were told that he died and was in the morgue.

Following this, the family and locals went to confront how it happened and were allegedly misbehaved by the officials on duty.

The locals in anger vandalised the police station and assaulted officials present.

Reports claimed that some of the police officials escaped from the spot.

The locals had also set fire to the building which was later controlled by the fire and emergency services.

However, various documents and weapons as well as money were turned to ashes.

Three persons were arrested for being connected with the vandalism.

Superintendent of Police Leena Doley speaking about the issue said that the person was detained last night in a drunk state from Bhumuraguri.

She, however, did not speak much about how he died or what had happened.

It may further be mentioned that one more person who was reportedly involved in the arson died in police custody in the same month.

The police said that he died in an accident after trying to flee from custody.

An investigation by the one-man committee was later announced in connection with the incident.