Guwahati: Five months after the mysterious death of woman Assam police sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha, sleuths of CBI grilled then Nagaon SP Leena Doley (now SP, Hailakandi) for several hours at Nagaon circuit house on Saturday.

SI Junmoni Rabha, 30, in charge of Morikolong police outpost in Nagaoan district, was killed early on May 16 in mysterious road accident at Sarubhugia village in Kaliabor sub-division of Nagaon district.

Following the death in the accident, Rabha’s family and friends alleged foul play and demanded an impartial probe to find the truth behind it.

The CBI took over the case on June 24 after the state government handed over the case to the investigation agency following massive public outrage.

The investigation took a new turn after the recovery of the missing mobile phones of SI Junmoni Rabha from her vehicle on October 4.

Following the recovery, Leena Doley was summoned to Nagaon for interrogation. Leena Doley was grilled by the CBI for five hours at the circuit house after which she was allowed to go.

Earlier, the CBI team grilled former SP of Lakhimpur district, Bedanta Madhav Rajkhowa and additional SP Runa Neog in connection with the death of the women police SI.

SI Junmoni’s mother Sumitra Rabha had filed a case in Jakhalabandha police station soon after her mysterious death in which the mother alleged that it was a murder in cool blooded murder.

The bereaved mother also mentioned the name of Leena Doley along with some other senior police officials of Nagaon in her FIR.