GUWAHATI: A mother-daughter duo, hailing from Assam, were killed in the derailment of the Guwahati-bound Northeast Express train.

The mother and daughter from Assam, who died in the Northeast Express train accident in Bihar, have been identified as Usha Bhandari (33) and her daughter Aakriti (8).

They hailed from Sadiya in Tinsukia district of Assam.

At least four people died after Northeast Express train derailed near Raghunathpur station in Buxar district of Bihar at around 09:35pm on Wednesday (October 11).

Also read: Assam: Special train evacuates stranded passengers of derailed Northeast Express to Guwahati

The Northeast Express train was on its way from Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi to Kamakhya station in Guwahati, Assam.

Meanwhile, the stranded passengers of the derailed Northeast Express train are being brought to Guwahati in Assam in a special relief train.

“Stranded passengers of Train 12506 (Northeast Express) are now en-route to Kamakhya junction from Raghunathpur station, via special relief train,” the Assam CMO stated.

The train bringing the stranded passengers to Guwahati in Assam is expected to reach the Kamakhya station in the city by 11 pm on Thursday (October 12).