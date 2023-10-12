GUWAHATI: A distressed man, Nitin Agarwal, originally from Assam, currently living in Dubai, had to approach the Gauhati high court to meet his 80-year-old mother.

His elder brother Vinay Kumar Agarwalla, who lives in Nagaon district of Assam with their mother, allegedly does not allow him to meet or talk to his old and ailing mother.

On being repeatedly denied permission by Vinay Kumar Agarwalla, Nitin Agarwal finally decided to file a writ petition seeking intervention of the court to allow him to meet his mother.

Nitin Agarwal in his writ petition stated that his mother Vidya Devi used to stay with him in Dubai until 2022 but the same year, she became very ill showing advanced symptoms of dementia.

The doctors in Dubai treating her later advised him to shift his mother to India as she was having limited insurance coverage.

Later, Nitin Agarwal asked his elder brother Vinay Kumar Agarwalla to make arrangements for the treatment of their mother in India and take care of her at his home in Nagaon district of Assam.

Nitin also told his brother that he will financially support him in taking care of their mother.

In due course of time, the health condition of his mother rapidly deteriorated and on finding no other option, Nitin along with his wife brought his mother to New Delhi in October, 2022 for treatment.

Nitin kept his mother at an old age home in New Delhi with a full-time nurse after which he left for Dubai and informed his brother to take their mother to Nagaon in Assam.

Accordingly, Vinay Kumar Agarwalla went to New Delhi and brought their mother to his home in Nagaon, Assam.

After this, Vinay never allowed Nitin to talk to his mother over phone and Nitin was even unaware of his mother’s well-being.

A helpless Nitin later approached the Nagaon deputy commissioner (DC) with a prayer that he may be allowed to talk and see his mother.

The DC later reverted Nitin’s application to the concerned police station without fixing any date and no effective order was ever passed.

An aggrieved Nitin finally approached the Gauhati high court in Assam to help him in meeting his mother.

After hearing Nitin Agarwal on his prayer that his elder brother is not allowing him to meet or talk to his ailing mother, the Gauhati high court issued notices to his elder brother Vinay Kumar Agarwalla, Nagaon DC, Assam chief secretary, DGP and Nagaon SP seeking their reply on the plea of Nitin.

The court has fixed November 7, 2023 as the next date of hearing.