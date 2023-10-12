GUWAHATI: The stranded passengers of the derailed Northeast Express train are being brought to Guwahati in Assam via a special relief train.

This was informed by the Assam chief minister’s office (CMO) on Thursday (October 12) morning.

“Stranded passengers of Train 12506 (Northeast Express) are now en-route to Kamakhya junction from Raghunathpur station, via special relief train,” the Assam CMO stated.

Death toll mounts to 4, ‘rescue operations completed’

The death toll due to Guwahati-bound Northeast Express train derailment in Bihar has risen to four (4).

Moreover, the tally of injured people in the accident has also crossed the 50 mark.

The Northeast Express train derailed near Raghunathpur station in Buxar district of Bihar at around 09:35pm on Wednesday (October 11).

The Northeast Express train was on its way from Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi to Kamakhya station in Guwahati, Assam.

At least 21 coaches of the train derailed in the accident.

Meanwhile, union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that evacuation and rescue operations have been completed.

“Evacuation and rescue are complete. All coaches checked. Passengers will be shifted to a special train soon for their onward journey,” Vaishnaw said.

On the other hand, the office of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had informed that it is “closely monitoring the unfortunate derailment” of the Northeast Express train in Bihar.

Earlier in June this year, a horrific triple train accident at Balasore district in Odisha had killed 296 people.

The accident took place when, three trains –Coromandel Express, a goods train and SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express – collided.