Guwahati: Nagaon has become the district with the highest number of illicit drug addicts in Assam as well as North-east India, said Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi.

Speaking at an Antidrug Awareness meeting in Nagaon, Bordoloi said that the number of drug addicts visiting the Nagaon civil hospital has increased from four in 2004 to 20 now.

He warned that the number could increase to 200 in the future if anti-drug awareness measures are not taken.

Bordoloi criticized the NDPS Act for its loopholes and appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to amend it.

He also demanded that those who carry 10 grams of illicit drugs in the name of peddlers should be arrested and not released as addicts.

Bordoloi said that peddlers are now using youths to sell drugs who carry below “10 grams” which makes one being listed as an addict and not a peddler.

Bordoloi also criticized the government for failing to stop illicit drug trading in Assam, including the Nagaon district.

He further said that he has written to the concerned authority to establish a modern rehabilitation centre for drug-addicted persons in Nagaon.