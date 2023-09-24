Guwahati: Two Lok Sabha MPs, Mahua Moitra and Pradyut Bordoloi, have written a letter to the Secretary-General of Lok Sabha alleging breach of privilege by MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

In the letter, the MPs have stated that Bidhuri made certain statements during the proceedings of the House on September 21, 2023, during the “Discussion Regarding the Success of Chandrayaan 3 Mission and Other Achievements of Our Nation in the Space Sector”, which were in contempt of the Lok Sabha and constituted a breach of privilege of the House.

Also Read: Assam: Police seize heroin worth Rs 15 lakh from woman on bus in Golaghat

The MPs have quoted Bidhuri’s statements in the letter, which include calling members of the House “bhaadwe”, “uggrawadi”, “katwe”, and “mulla aatankwadi”.

The MPs have also stated that the Committee of Privileges has the jurisdiction to examine questions of breach of privilege on statements made inside the House.

Also Read: Assam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rules out alliance with AIUDF in Lok Sabha polls

The MPs have requested the Speaker to intervene in the matter and refer the question of privilege to the Committee of Privileges.