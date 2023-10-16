Guwahati: Three suspects have been arrested by the police in connection with the Koinadhora murder case in Guwahati, Assam.

As per reports, the Crime Branch of the Guwahati Police arrested the suspects on Sunday.

The suspects have been identified as Sourabh Goenka, Govinda Kumar and Arvinda Roy.

A motorcycle that was reportedly used by the accused was also seized by the police.

The police said that the three suspected to be involved in the murder had bought the murder weapon, a pistol, from Bihar.

The police also seized seven mobile phones.

The victim, Anjan Nath was shot by unidentified persons in Koinadhora of Guwahati, Assam on Thursday evening and he succumbed to his injuries later at the hospital

The youth identified as Anjan Nath, a resident of the Latakata area reportedly passed away at the Metro Hospital.

The youth was allegedly shot in the chest.

According to police, the youth is suspected to be murdered by the ex-husband of a woman he was in a relationship.

However, the entire incident with the arrest of the trio is being investigated by the police.