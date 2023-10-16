Guwahati: A forest guard on patrolling duty inside the Manas National Park in Assam died after being attacked by a wild buffalo inside the protected area on Sunday night.

The incident took place near the Bhuyapara forest range of the Manas National Park in BTR (Bodoland Territorial Area).

The buffalo attacked the forest guard when a group patrolling the area were returning home after completing their duties.

As per a report, the deceased was identified as Robin Basumatary.

Two other forest guards identified as Hitesh Medhi and Krishna Boro were also injured in the incident.

Both the injured are undergoing treatment at the Salbari Model Hospital, Tamulpur.

The deceased Robin Basumatary was posted at the Makhibaha camp in Bhuyapara.

The forest department has launched a probe to trace what triggered the attack.