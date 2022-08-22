ITANAGAR: A crucial ministerial-level talks in regards to the border disputes between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will be held on Monday.

This crucial Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border row talks – a ministerial level – will be held at Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh.

Delegations from both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will be headed by top cabinet ministers of both the state governments.

While the delegation from Arunachal Pradesh will be led by deputy chief minister Chowna Mein, the Assam side will be headed by minister Atul Bora.

This round of ministerial-level talks between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh holds immense significance in the process to resolve the border disputes between the two states.

This ministerial-level talks between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh follows the signing of the Namsai declaration by the chief ministers of the two states last month.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu, on July 15, had signed an agreement – the Namsai declaration – in a bid to resolve the border dispute between the two states.

The state governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have agreed to bring down the number of contested villages from 126 to 86.

Notably, both Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu had termed the signing of the Namsai declaration as a historic step.

“The signing of the Namsai declaration with Arunachal Pradesh was a historical step,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said.

On the other hand, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu had also termed the signing of the Namsai declaration as a “hugely significant and a landmark progress”.

“Namsai declaration is hugely significant and a landmark progress towards enduring brotherhood, peace and prosperity in the Northeast,” Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu had said.