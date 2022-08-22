GUWAHATI: A high-level Congress delegation under the newly reconstituted Northeast Congress Coordination Committee (NECCC) will visit Arunachal Pradesh to assess the China situation in the frontier state.

This was informed by Assam MP and convenor of the NECCC – Pradyut Bordoloi.

The Congress delegation will visit the India-China border areas in Arunachal Pradesh to take first-hand stock of the ground situation in the bordering areas following reports of Chinese incursions.

The border visit has been triggered by the BJP-led Centre’s silence on reported Chinese incursions, Bordoloi told The Telegraph.

“We want to know about the status of the border following reports of incursions but the government is silent. Therefore, we want to see for ourselves the ground situation,” Assam MP and convenor of NECCC said.

He added: “Even a BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao had raised the issue of incursions in Parliament. According to him, the Chinese entered three districts of the frontier state.”

“I myself tried thrice to get an answer from the government on the reported incursions. So did other Opposition members. But my questions were rejected. The government has refused to share any status. Why is the government keeping mum? That is why we have decided to visit the bordering areas to check reports of incursions,” the Assam MP said.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1080 kilometre-long porous international border with China.

China refuses to acknowledge the MacMohan Line as the International boundary between India and China in Arunachal Pradesh.

In fact, China claims Arunachal Pradesh to be a part of South Tibet.

Notably, in November last year, a report of the United States’ department of defence has mentioned the 100-home Chinese village that was reportedly built by China “inside disputed territory between the PRC’s Tibet Autonomous Region and India’s Arunachal Pradesh”.