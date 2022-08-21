ITANAGAR: It was a last-minute goal from Arunachal boy Gyamar Nikum that helped his team Rajasthan United FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan in a Durand Cup fixture.

Rajasthan United FC created a big upset in the ongoing Durand Cup tournament, stunning local favourites ATK Mohun Bagan 3-2 in a Group B fixture.

Arunachal boy Gyamar Nikum got the all-important winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time to silence the home crowd.

In the last minute, Rajasthan United FC launched a counter attack with the defence of ATK Mohun Bagan back tracking.

A cross from the left found Nikum right in front of ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper.

Nikum made no mistake and put the ball past the goalkeeper into the nets to give Rajasthan United FC a famous victory.

Just when everyone thought that the game was headed towards a draw, Arunachal’s first ever player to play top flight football in India, Gyamar Nikum slotted one past ATK Mohun Bagan keeper to create history.

ABOUT GYAMAR NIKUM

Born in October 26, 2004 Gyamar Nikum plays as a midfielder for Rajasthan United FC.

He is the one of the youngest players and first from Arunachal Pradesh in history to be selected and debut in the I-League qualifiers, at an age of 16 years and 359 days.

Nikum hails from Take village in Kurung Kumey district in Arunachal Pradesh.

Nikum started playing football at the tender age of 8.

By the age of 14, he had played in the U-15 sub-junior national championships for Arunachal Pradesh.

In 2019, Nikum achieved a career milestone when he was selected for the Arunachal Pradesh team to play in the U-18 BC Roy Trophy, where they made it to the semi-finals.

It was in that tournament where the midfielder was scouted by Rajasthan United FC and offered a chance to be a part of their residential academy in Bhilwara.

After impressing the then coach of Rajasthan United FC – Vikrant Sharma, Gyamar Nikum was fast tracked to the first-team squad.

On October 20, 2021, Gyamar Nikum became one of the youngest players and first from Arunachal Pradesh in history to be selected and debut in the I-League qualifiers, when he appeared against Madan Maharaj, at an age of 16 years and 359 days.

In June 2022, Gyamar Nikum got called up by the AIFF for the India U-20 training camp at Bhubaneswar in Odisha.