GUWAHATI: The second phase of border talks between Assam and Meghalaya began on Sunday.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma visited Guwahati on Sunday to take part in the discussions with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The discussions on the remaining six areas of difference between Assam and Meghalaya took place at the Assam secretariat (Janata Bhawan) in Guwahati.

In the meeting between the chief ministers of Assam and Meghalaya – Himanta Biswa Sarma and Conrad Sangma – it was decided that three regional committees will be formed on each side to look into the six areas of differences.

“Three regional committees will be formed by both Assam and Meghalaya within the next 15 days, which will to look into the areas of differences,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said: “Regional committees will be notified by the respective state governments within the next 15 days.”

“The second phase of border talks between Assam and Meghalaya has commenced to resolve the remaining 6 areas of differences – Khanduli and Psiar, Block 1 and Block 2, Borduar, Langpih, Nongwah – Mawtamur and Desh Doomreah,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.

Also read: Meghalaya: TMC’s Mukul Sangma writes to PM Modi, seeks probe into smart metres ‘scam’

“These regional committees on both sides will be headed by cabinet ministers,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma added.

“Members of the Karbi Anglong District Council in Assam will also be a part of the regional committees,” said Conrad Sangma.

He added: “Once the regional committees are formed, site visits and public consultation will also be initiated.”

Conrad Sangma further said that both Assam and Meghalaya governments are committed to resolve the border disputes between the two states permanently.

“We are committed to permanently resolve the border disputes between the two states in a reasonable timespan,” the Meghalaya CM said.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma further informed that he and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will also make inspections at areas of differences.

“In order to give confidence to the people and in the spirit of commitment to resolve our border issue, CM of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and I will make visits to some of the areas,” Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said.