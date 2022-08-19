SHILLONG: Former Meghalaya chief minister and senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Sangma has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged scam in installation of smart electricity metres in households of the state.

He has pleaded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an inquiry by a central agency into the purchase of ‘overpriced’ smart meters by the Meghalaya government.

Mukul Sangma has alleged that massive financial irregularities have been noticed in contracts given by the Meghalaya government to companies for procurement of smart meters.

“Sir, you have always held that there is zero tolerance for corruption in New India. Your commitment to ensuring a corruption-free India gives me great expectations and hope that the Government of India will order an immediate inquiry into this matter through an appropriate Central investigation agency,” the former Meghalaya CM stated in his letter to PM Modi.

He added: “This is an issue that has major repercussions on the people of Meghalaya and the state’s exchequer, and therefore, your kind and urgent intervention is greatly desired in order for justice to be done.”

After the Meghalaya government invited bids for procurement of 1,80,000 smart metres, contracts were given to two firms – Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd and Inhemeter Co Ltd, said Mukul Sangma.

One smart meter has been procured by the Meghalaya government at Rs 11,242, he said.

“There is a massive price discrepancy of Rs 137.55 crore between the price paid by the Government of Meghalaya for these smart meters and their price on the open market,” he said.

Furthermore, the former Meghalaya CM stated that awarding contract to Inhemeter Co Ltd, a Chinese company, does not align with the core idea of Make in India.