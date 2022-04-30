Applications are invited for fifteen vacant technical positions under Gauhati High Court Itanagar Permanent Bench.

Gauhati High Court Itanagar Permanent Bench is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Technical Officer (Contractual) under ecourts project for the Subordinate Courts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Name of post : Senior Technical Officer (Contractual)

No. of posts : 15

Salary : Rs. 45000/- per month

Eligibility Criteria :

i) MCA / BE /BTech (Computer Science / Information Technology) / DOEACC ‘B’ Level / Master’s Degree (Computer Science / Information Technology)

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Junior Officer vacancies in Balmer Lawrie

ii) Master’s Degree in Physics / Mathematics / Statistics followed by Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science / Applications from a Government recognized University / Institution

iii) BSc (Computer Science or IT) / BCA or BSc in Physics / Mathematics / Statistics followed by Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science / Applications from a Government recognized University / Institution.

Age : The candidate must not be less than 18 years and more than 32 years as on the last date of submission of application. The upper age limit will be relaxable by 10 years for Persons with Disabilities and 5 years for candidates belonging to SC / ST category

How to apply : Candidates need to fill the application form and paste his/her recent passport size colored photograph in the given space of the application form and shall sign across the photograph. 2 (two) copies of the same photograph should be stapled in the top right corner of the application form and candidate should write his/her name on the reverse of the stapled photographs.

The envelope containing the application form should be super scribed as “Application for the post of Senior Technical Officer”.

Also Read: Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment 2022

The envelope containing the application form and Indian Postal Order (IPO) of appropriate value should reach by post to “The Office of the Registrar, Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench, Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh-791110” on or before May 25, 2022 or applicant may drop his/her application in the drop box.

Self-attested photocopy of all supporting documents should be submitted along with the application



Application Fees :

APST / SC / ST / PWD : Rs. 150/-

Others : Rs. 300/-

Details of application fee to be paid in the form of IPO payable to “The Registrar, Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench, Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Bodoland University Recruitment 2022